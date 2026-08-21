Kolkata girl complains about ringing sound in ear, undergoes emergency surgery after MRI reveals something else

An 11-year-old Kolkata girl had been living with a persistent, pulsating noise in her right ear. As it began interfering with her everyday life, the youngster's parents had sought medical help but were unable to find a clear explanation for the unusual sound. Her symptoms were initially attributed to stress, delaying a diagnosis until doctors found something unusual.

Constant ringing in ear linked to narrowing brain vein The case took a different turn when she was evaluated at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).

“Since July 2024, I have been experiencing a sound in my right ear, something like a ringing noise, and it happens continuously, 24x7. It is very disturbing. When I am in a noisy place or when someone is with me, I don’t really feel it much. But when I am alone or working, it becomes very problematic,” said the patient in a statement shared by the hospital.

“I underwent various kinds of treatment for this and consulted doctors. Everyone said that this might be a problem related to my mental health or stress. After taking medication for a few days, I felt fine initially, but the sound returned again and has been continuing,” she added.

An MRI venogram revealed narrowing of the transverse venous sinus, suggesting a possible vascular cause for the constant sound. The condition was linked to unilateral pulsatile tinnitus.

What is unilateral pulsatile tinnitus Unilateral pulsatile tinnitus is a rhythmic, pulsating sound in one ear that appears to correspond with the patient's heartbeat.

A key clinical clue emerged when the tinnitus disappeared upon compression of the jugular vein. This prompted doctors to investigate a vascular cause more closely, eventually helping identify the underlying condition.

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What doctors say Dr NVK Mohan, otologist, ENT & cochlear implant surgeon, who treated the patient, explained, “The presence of one-sided pulsatile tinnitus, particularly when it synchronises with the heartbeat and disappears on jugular compression, should prompt clinicians to look beyond common causes. In this case, detailed evaluation helped identify an underlying venous sinus narrowing and guided the patient towards appropriate treatment.”

The patient underwent venous sinus stenting to address the narrowing of the vein.

Dr Deep Das, neurologist from the same hospital who was also involved in the surgery, added, “Pulsatile tinnitus can sometimes be the first indication of an underlying vascular problem. This case highlights the importance of timely neurological and vascular evaluation, as identifying the cause allowed us to treat the venous sinus narrowing through stenting and successfully resolve the patient’s distressing symptoms.”