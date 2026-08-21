Kolkata girl complains about ringing sound in ear, undergoes emergency surgery after MRI reveals something else

An 11-year-old Kolkata girl had been living with a persistent, pulsating noise in her right ear. As it began interfering with her everyday life, the youngster's parents had sought medical help but were unable to find a clear explanation for the unusual sound. Her symptoms were initially attributed to stress, delaying a diagnosis until doctors found something unusual.

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Constant ringing in ear linked to narrowing brain vein The case took a different turn when she was evaluated at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).

“Since July 2024, I have been experiencing a sound in my right ear, something like a ringing noise, and it happens continuously, 24x7. It is very disturbing. When I am in a noisy place or when someone is with me, I don’t really feel it much. But when I am alone or working, it becomes very problematic,” said the patient in a statement shared by the hospital.

“I underwent various kinds of treatment for this and consulted doctors. Everyone said that this might be a problem related to my mental health or stress. After taking medication for a few days, I felt fine initially, but the sound returned again and has been continuing,” she added.

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An MRI venogram revealed narrowing of the transverse venous sinus, suggesting a possible vascular cause for the constant sound. The condition was linked to unilateral pulsatile tinnitus.

What is unilateral pulsatile tinnitus Unilateral pulsatile tinnitus is a rhythmic, pulsating sound in one ear that appears to correspond with the patient's heartbeat.

A key clinical clue emerged when the tinnitus disappeared upon compression of the jugular vein. This prompted doctors to investigate a vascular cause more closely, eventually helping identify the underlying condition.

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What doctors say Dr NVK Mohan, otologist, ENT & cochlear implant surgeon, who treated the patient, explained, “The presence of one-sided pulsatile tinnitus, particularly when it synchronises with the heartbeat and disappears on jugular compression, should prompt clinicians to look beyond common causes. In this case, detailed evaluation helped identify an underlying venous sinus narrowing and guided the patient towards appropriate treatment.”

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The patient underwent venous sinus stenting to address the narrowing of the vein.

Dr Deep Das, neurologist from the same hospital who was also involved in the surgery, added, “Pulsatile tinnitus can sometimes be the first indication of an underlying vascular problem. This case highlights the importance of timely neurological and vascular evaluation, as identifying the cause allowed us to treat the venous sinus narrowing through stenting and successfully resolve the patient’s distressing symptoms.”

“I am fine. I can’t hear the sound anymore. I feel normal again, just like before,” updated the young patient post-operation this week.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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