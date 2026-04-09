Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR’s brand value grows 196%, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s cricket-Bollywood crossover | IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders remain one of the most commercially-powerful franchises in the Indian Premier League. Founded in 2008, the team was acquired by a consortium led by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The franchise was purchased for $75.1 million under SRK’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. Now, it looks like one of the shrewdest investments in cricket.

As of now, KKR's brand value stands at $222 million, according to WP League. That places the franchise 4th among all 10 IPL teams.

Their net worth is estimated at ₹2,059 crore at the present exchange rate. That shows the sustained commercial growth. KKR’s value has grown by nearly 196%, making it almost 3 times its original purchase price.

The foundation of that commercial appeal is built on silverware. KKR have won 3 IPL titles. They won it in 2012 and 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir.

Most recently, in 2024, they won the trophy under Shreyas Iyer. It was one of the most dominant title campaigns in the tournament's history. That 3rd title gave KKR renewed momentum heading into the 2025 season.

Their ownership structure is a significant commercial differentiator. Shah Rukh Khan's association with the franchise gives KKR a presence far beyond cricket.

It spans around entertainment, fashion and lifestyle categories that few sports properties in India can access. This Bollywood crossover has historically helped KKR secure sponsorships and brand partnerships at premium rates.

Geographically, the franchise also holds a structural advantage. Kolkata boasts one of India's most passionate cricket fan bases.

Eden Gardens, their home ground with a capacity exceeding 68,000, consistently delivers high attendance figures and strong regional viewership. The city's emotional investment in the team amplifies KKR's value well beyond on-screen metrics.

In 2025, Ajinkya Rahane led the side in what was widely regarded as a transitional phase following the 2024 triumph. The squad was assembled at the IPL auction for ₹124.55 crore.

Cameron Green, bought for ₹25.20 crore, headlined the overseas acquisitions. Retentions included Rinku Singh ( ₹13 crore), Sunil Narine ( ₹12 crore) and Varun Chakravarthy ( ₹12 crore).

KKR in post 2024 IPL Kolkata Knight Riders’ performance since the 2024 title win hasn’t been impressive. The team, under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership, is still in transition. It’s still struggling to find the right combination.

Since the 2024 final, KKR have won just 5 of 17 matches in the 2025-2026 season. This year, Kolkata are yet to win a match. In 3 games, the Knight Riders have 1 point from a washed-out match.