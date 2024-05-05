Ahead of the IPL 2024 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants today at 7:30 pm, KKR shared a video on their Instagram handle where the host could be seen comparing the iconic kebabs and biryanis of the two cities.

For kebabs, the host said that Lucknow, the city of kebabs, has the “best kebabs ever". He had tasted the mutton kebab in Lucknow, which he said tasted “fantastic".

“They call it the city of kebabs, and it lives up to its name," the host said while declaring Lucknow as the winner of the battle of kebabs.

For the “ultimate battle" the host tasted the biryani of Lucknow to compare it with that of Kolkata. Kolkata biryani vs Lucknow biryani is among the most debated food questions for foodies in India.

He said that although the Lucknow biryani is good and “tastes well" the Koklata biryani “matches up" because of its “special impact player: the aloo (potato)" which is missing in the Lucknow biryani.

In IPL terms, an Impact Player is the player among the five substitutes that the team captain can choose to replace for the starting XI.

By the end of the host's “face-off battle" for famous food items, Kolkata and Lucknow were at 1 each.

The host then said that the real winner would be known by the end of the day after the IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG match.

Lucknow, having won 6 out of 10 matches, are number 3 on the points table. They have won 3 out of their last 5 matches. KKR have won 7 of their 10 matches and are in the 2nd position on the points table.

Lucknow and Kolkata have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won 3 and KKR 1.

LSG’s highest total against Kolkata so far is 210. Kolkata’s highest total against Lucknow is 208.

