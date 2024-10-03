Kolkata rape and murder case: Victim’s statue unveiled at RG Kar hospital, netizens say, ’highly disturbing’

Almost two and half months after the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, a new controversy has erupted following the installation of a statue of a trainee doctor near the building that houses the office of RG Kar's principal.

The statue, named 'Cry of the Hour,' was installed on a pedestal near the hospital by the protesting junior doctors of the medical facility. According to the artist Asit Sain, the statue depicts the victim's last-minute horror.

Speaking to reporters, a junior doctor of the hospital said, as quoted by India today, "This statue is not of the victim, but a symbol of pain and torture she went through and the ongoing protests."

However, the statue installation of the trainee doctor has now created a row as several people called it 'disrespectful' and 'disturbing'.

Here are few comments: "Want her statue to be erected? Do it with anything other than it being her agonised face or whatever. Whatever the f*** this is, is highly disturbing," a user tweeted.

"The doctors of this country are so tone-deaf. Why would you ever create a statue like this based on a rape victim," another said.

"Speechless at how insensitive this is. To have one’s pain immortalised, to only be known for being sexually violated. I hope this disgusting statue is destroyed," commented the third.

Even Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh slammed the doctors over installing the trainee doctor's statue. He noted that the act was against the guidelines of the Supreme Court, which bars from revealing the victim's name and identity.

"No responsible person can do that. Not even in the name of art. There will be protests and demands for justice. But the statue is not right with the face of the girl in pain. There are guidelines not to use victim's pictures or statues," he tweeted.

Doctor's reaction: Dr Debdutt of RG Kar hospital said, as the news website quoted, “We have not broken any rules or neglected the court's order. This is just a symbolic sculpture and we don't want to depict only her. We want to show the authorities what had happened and how she had suffered. We will continue to fight for justice.”

Earlier on 9 August, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. Following this, several protests took place in Kolkata and the matter was handed over to CBI for probe.

The case is sub-judice, and the Supreme Court is hearing this case from time to time.