Kolkata: Security guard loses job after going viral for singing in video; social media erupts in anger, ‘Shame on us’

A security guard in Kolkata lost his job over a viral video. Shovan Chakraborty sang a Rabindra Sangeet while on duty. He was wearing a uniform in the video. Everyone appreciated his voice and skill, except the company he worked for.

He worked at an office located in Sector V in the city. After the video went viral, employers called him in. They said he wasn't suited for the job.

They told him singing on duty wasn't acceptable there. Instead, they suggested he should pursue singing, according to Ei Samay.

Speaking to Ei Samay Online, Shovan said, “About 15 days ago, I lost my security guard job. It happened because the video of me singing had gone viral.”

“After the video went viral, they called me in and told me that, apparently, I was not suited for this job. They said I could not work while going around singing! So, they told me I should just sing instead,” he added.

The termination from the job has sparked strong reactions online.

“The story of Shovon Chakraborty should make every one of us angry. Very angry,” wrote filmmaker Pratim D Gupta in a Facebook post.

“We love Tagore’s songs when they are performed on a stage with expensive lighting or when someone sings them in his living room with expensive scotch in his hand. But when the same song comes from the throat of a security guard, suddenly, there are rules. Shame on us,” he added.

“Even if Shovan Babu was outsourced, they cannot terminate anyone just because he was singing. He was very much at the place where he was supposed to guard," commented another user.

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One user wrote, “The city is becoming more and more toxic day by day.”

“He lost this job after the video went viral. Apparently, a security guard who sings while on duty cannot be watchful enough,” reacted one Instagram user.

“Who are these ‘corporates’ in Sector V!? They are a blot on the culture of Bengal,” wrote an X user.

Another user posted, “Heartbreaking that talent and dignity mean so little to corporate 'professionalism'. Shobhan Da's voice deserves a stage, not a pink slip. Kolkata's soul is in its Rabindra Sangeet — corporates need to learn that. Standing with him.”

Who is Shovan Chakraborty? Shovan started learning music from his mother at a very young age. He started training at just 2.5 years. His mother, Putul Chakraborty, is also a musician.

He formally enrolled at Sangeet Bhavana in Santiniketan. While studying there, he also taught music to younger students. This continued until financial hardship forced their return.

His family eventually moved back to Kolkata. This meant abandoning his studies at Sangeet Bhavana.

He then started teaching music to local children. Some learned to sing, while others learned to play the tabla. This initially provided income for some years.

The pandemic changed everything for him. Student numbers gradually declined during this difficult period. Eventually, his music classes stopped altogether.

Shovan reflected on missed opportunities during his academic pursuits. He said that he had never regretted choosing music over conventional professions. He remained happy despite these personal sacrifices made.

He also taught arts subjects to Bengali-medium students. All these opportunities disappeared over time. That's when he took the security guard position.

He accepted it purely out of financial necessity at the time. Now, having lost that job too, he struggles again.

Approaching 40, Shovan currently lives with his elderly mother. Their home is located in Sakher Bazar, Behala.

He has found a few music students recently, though. He also conducts occasional online classes for others. However, this income remains insufficient for household expenses.

Students calling him live far apart geographically. One lives in Jadavpur, another in Dum Dum. Travelling such distances is currently difficult for him. Many students also refuse online classes, he said.

Shovan made one simple request to the public. He asked people to refer potential music students to him. He has clarified that he doesn't want financial charity from anyone.