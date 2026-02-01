Kolkata shocker: Influencer chants ‘Brahmin’ after Olypub mistakenly serves beef; netizens say ‘Real Hindus do not…’

YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty is making headlines since he shared a video on social media of his recent visit to popular bar-cum-restaurant Olypub on Friday. In the viral video, he alleged that upscale restaurant, located on Kolkata's Park Street, served him and his two other friends cow meat instead of the mutton steak that he had ordered.

‘I am a Brahmin’ The influencer confronted the waiter and recorded the conversation after he served another plate claiming that the previous dish was wrongly served. "Right now, we are at a big restaurant in Park Street, where we ordered mutton steak. They served us beef steak. We didn't know what it was. We thought it was mutton steak. We ate it," Sayak Chakraborty can be heard saying in the video.

As Sayak Chakraborty raises concern, the manager appears. The furious Bengali actor dismissed the apologies rendered by the waiter and said, “Do you know that I am a Brahmin?” as he enquired about the waiter's religion.

Soon after the outrageous incident Sayak Chakraborty filed a First Information Report was lodged at Park Street police station. The waiter identified as Shiekh Nasiruddin was reportedly arrested under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to this video as a user wrote, “How stupid of u to visit a place where meat mutton and beef are all served. U deserve the apology but can’t be forgiven your stupidity. Just swallow your outrage and claim your refund ( free meal)….”

Another user added, "Olypub serves Beef & Mutton. Real Hindus does not even eat with the spoon or plate that has touch beef. The restaurants hving both dishes in menue, beef & mutton, cook them side by aide in one central kitchen. Why he has gone to such restaurant?"

A third user remarked, “Soft target? Why would some hindu go to a restaurant where beef is served parallel to mutton at the first hand?”

A fourth user noted, "The vlogger and friends were enjoying their beef steak without realising it. If it was intentional, restaurant would not have come and owned up to the mistake. Making it a religious matter is typical BJP attitude."

A fifth user said, “Never knew Oly pub served mutton steak, it was always beef (buffalo) chateau.”

A sixth user wrote, "Tell him to drink two litres of 'Gaumutra' to purify himself. 1 litre for eating beef. 1 litre for going to a restaurant which is famous for its beef items."

A seventh user replied, “Practising muslims never eat at non halal restaurants,so why would somebody who doesn't eat beef for religious reasons eat there? If not served beef,the food would still be cooked nd served in same utensils.”

Political reaction This incident sparked a row of political reactions, with political leaders claiming it was a deliberate and provocative attempt against the Hindus.

Taking to X, BJP leader Keya Ghosh wrote, "A well known vlogger, actor and his friends went to Olypub; a restaurant in Park Street and ordered mutton steak. But they were served beef steak instead ! The waiter later came back with mutton steak saying it was a "mistake". Later even the manager came and tried passing it off as a "mistake" passing it off with a smile !"

BJP leader Rahul Sinha alleged that the beef was served on purpose and said, “This is no mistake…it was done purposefully. This is preplanned. In this way, they purposely serve people cow meat, trying to insult one’s religion,” The Indian Express reported.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to “destroy communal harmony”.