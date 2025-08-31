Kolkata woman alleges Bigbasket delivered baby formula smelling of phenyl, video goes viral

A Kolkata woman’s disturbing account of an alleged online grocery mishap has gone viral, sparking outrage on social media.

In an Instagram video that has crossed over six million views, Sneha, the mother of a four-month-old, claimed that a tin of baby formula she ordered via Bigbasket smelled strongly of phenyl and came in poor packaging.

Fighting back tears in the video, she said, “I ordered formula milk for my baby through Bigbasket. The moment I opened the container, it smelled like phenyl. At first, I couldn’t believe it, but the smell was strong. The packaging also didn’t look fresh.”

Sneha said she was shaken by the thought of what could have happened if she had fed the formula to her child. “I don’t want to imagine the consequences. When I complained, Bigbasket simply said sorry. If I hadn’t noticed, would their sorry have saved my baby?” she asked.

The video has since triggered sharp reactions online, with many users expressing concern over product safety and quality checks on e-commerce platforms.

A user advised, “I work in WB Consumer Affairs Dept. Please file a complaint in Consumer Commission, Rajarhat, New Town. I will be happy to help.”

Another user wrote, “Don't order food items online. They rarely send good items.”

“Big basket, Blinkit's warehouses' hygiene is very bad. Better to buy from pharmacies,” the third user commented.

“It's not only big basket all shopping apps are same they don't care about our health ,they just want to sell their products at any cost,” the fourth user wrote.

Bigbasket is yet to issue a detailed public response to the allegations.