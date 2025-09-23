Kota girl, boyfriend climb atop police jeep, create chaos; video sparks outrage

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Rajasthan’s Kota on September 19 after a minor girl and a young man clambered onto the roof of a police jeep and created chaos in the middle of a busy street.

According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place in the Rampura area when police moved in to arrest the duo, who were allegedly attempting to elope. The 22-year-old man, said to be intoxicated, and the 17-year-old girl hurled abuses and shouted slogans as they staged the protest atop the vehicle, drawing a large crowd.

The teenager had been reported missing by her family, who had filed a complaint at the Nanta police station on the outskirts of Kota, the media outlet reported. Acting on a tip-off, Rampura police tracked down the duo. When officers attempted to escort them into the police vehicle for questioning, the man allegedly lifted the girl onto the jeep’s roof and climbed up himself.

The spectacle brought traffic to a halt as onlookers gathered, filming the incident on their phones. The girl could be heard repeatedly yelling, “Let him go,” even as police tried to bring the situation under control.

The standoff lasted nearly 10 minutes before officers managed to overpower the pair and take them to Rampura Kotwali police station. A case has since been registered against the man under charges of public obscenity, creating a disturbance, and eloping with a minor.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, sparking criticism of the duo’s reckless behaviour and raising concerns about public safety and youth unrest in the region.

A user commented, “This girl won't be safe with this guy! She needs education and financial independence before choosing her man! Girls should understand that financial independence is more important than having a boyfriend/ husband.”

Another user wrote, “Girl’s parents must have had a heart attack watching her pull off that love drama stunt.”