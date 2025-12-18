KoyalAI startup bride fixes bug 10-minutes after wedding, fails to impress internet: ‘Spoil the experience’

An Indian-origin bride has taken the internet by storm after she fixed a bug within ten minutes of her wedding ceremony. The viral bride Gauri Agarwal is a hero in disguise who is determined and focussed to make ‘KoyalAI’ dream come true. The company's CEO Mehul Agarwal and the brides brother documented the out of the blue event, highlighting that entrepreneurs' dedication towards their startups.

KoyalAI CTO Gauri Agarwal became an internet sensation for fixing a critical bug in AI code shortly after her wedding. He suggested that his sister failed to neglect her work-related commitments even on the most crucial day of her life. Showcasing the commitment of startup founders to their work, in a post on X Mehul Agarwal stated, “People romanticize startups but it is a lot of work. This is my sister & co-founder Gauri Agarwal at her own wedding, 10 minutes after ceremony, fixing a critical bug at KoyalAI."

The brother-sister duo based in San Francisco, graduates of MIT and Carnegie Mellon University, run an Agentic AI Filmmaking Platform that generates “personalized engaging videos” for audio content like music, podcasts, audiobooks and voiceovers.

Emphasizing that the entrepreneurial journey involves hard work that continues even during personal celebrations, Mehul Agarwal dropped another update about sister's current status of engagements and said, “She's currently on honeymoon but taking meetings 3 hours a day. The husband is not happy lol.”

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to the dedication of entrepreneurs towards their startups, even during personal milestones. A user wrote, “No wonder I love the tool. Founders are locked in. Congrats!” Another user remarked, “Love the hustle bro (and sis, haha) do remember that it's a marathon, not a sprint!”

A third comment read, “But genuinely, while the money helps these moments spoil the experience once you look back at your life. It might be a fun recollection for the wedding incident but 3 meetings daily while on honeymoon, the husband will remember this and not recollect it fondly.”

A fourth user stated, “I’d hate to invest in a company (if I had money, of course) where employees can’t fix a critical bug and it requires a co-founder to step in on her wedding day. I find it extremely incompetent on the founders’ part to not have trained their employees well enough to handle critical issues, this kind of power-hoarding mindset. Overall, it feels like a failed performative act.”

To this the CEO reacted and said we’re extremely young, the employees were at the wedding and the bride wanted to fix it.