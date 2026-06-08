K-pop group Le Sserafim, Guru Randhawa's Boompala collab sparks online debate. Fans say ‘this is horrible’

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim and Indian singer Guru Randhawa have joined forces for ‘Boompala (feat. Guru Randhawa),’ a cross-cultural release that blends Korean, English, Spanish and Punjabi lyrics into a single track. While the collaboration has drawn attention for bringing together two major music markets, it has also generated intense debate among fans online.

Netizens reacts to Le Sserafim's collab with Guru Randhawa for Boompala The song incorporates Punjabi verses from Randhawa alongside Le Sserafim’s signature pop sound and a melody inspired by the globally recognised ‘Macarena’. The release is being viewed by many observers as one of the most prominent collaborations to date between mainstream K-pop and South Asian pop music.

Despite the high-profile nature of the collaboration, reactions online have been sharply divided. Some listeners questioned whether Randhawa’s vocals and musical style suited the song’s overall concept.

One social media user wrote, “why the hell is guru randhawa on boompala omg he sounds so badddd guru don’t embarrass me like this 😭😭😭 (sic)”.

Another commented, “i cant atop laughing who listened to guru randhawa and went YEAH THIS GUY IS PERFECT FOR BOOMPALA like idk lets try someone fitting for the song (sic)”.

A third user argued, “there are BETTER artists than guru randhawa that source music/ hybe could have collabed with but whatever not like i am a fan of boompala either (sic)”.

Others reacted with surprise to the track’s sound. “guru randhawa singing boompala has me in tears man 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 (sic),” one listener wrote, while another asked, “Is that even guru randhawa in boompala? Last I actually listened to his songs was in high school but still it sounds too different & weird (sic)”.

Criticism continued across social media, with one post stating, “GURU RANDHAWA BOOMPALA IS SO BAD OH GOD THIS IS HORRIBLE CIEAN MY EARS (sic)”.

Not all reactions were entirely negative. Some listeners suggested the collaboration may require time to appreciate. “The Guru Randhawa feature on boompala needs to grow on you before you can truly groove to it (sic),” one user wrote.

Another post read, “Guru Randhawa Boompala is nawt for u my goat 🥀🥀🥀 get in the office and plan a concert dawg (sic)”.

One of the most widely shared responses simply stated: “I just heard Boompala ft. Guru Randhawa. I just want to ask why (sic)”.

About Le Sserafim Le Sserafim, formed by HYBE and Source Music, has emerged as one of K-pop’s most successful fourth-generation girl groups. Known for hits such as ‘Fearless’, ‘Antifragile’, ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘Perfect Night’, the five-member act has built a substantial international fanbase and has frequently experimented with different musical styles.