K-pop idols turn Korean teachers in new YouTube series featuring language challenges, cultural lessons and global fans

K-pop idols are taking on a different role beyond performing and entertaining fans. Several South Korean music acts are participating in a new YouTube project that brings them together with international students learning the Korean language.

K-pop idols teach Korean in new YouTube language The three-part series is being produced by the King Sejong Institute Foundation in collaboration with South Korean broadcaster SBS. It aims to use the worldwide popularity of K-pop to encourage more people to learn Korean and explore the country's culture.

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The project features artists taking part in language assessments, competitions and special teaching sessions with Korean language learners. It also gives international students an opportunity to interact with K-pop artists while demonstrating the language skills they have developed.

The second episode, scheduled for release on Saturday, 31 October, at 2 pm, features Ricky of AND2BLE and Mǎ Jingxiang of CLOSE YOUR EYES. The two artists will compete against eight Korean language learners selected from the winners of the 2026 King Sejong Institute Korean Speaking and Writing Contest.

The episode will also bring Ricky and Mǎ Jingxiang together again after they competed on the same team in an audition programme in 2023.

RESCENE members' first episode crosses one million views The YouTube project began on 17 October with an episode featuring Minami and May of girl group RESCENE. The two members appeared for the Sejong Korean Language Assessment, taking its speaking test to demonstrate their Korean proficiency.

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The episode received a strong response, crossing one million views on YouTube within seven days of its release.

The opening episode set the tone for the larger project, which brings together K-pop artists and people who have developed an interest in the Korean language through their exposure to South Korean entertainment.

The second episode takes the format further by introducing a competitive element. Instead of only featuring idols undergoing a language assessment, it puts them alongside learners who have performed well in an international Korean language competition.

According to the King Sejong Institute Foundation, the 2026 Korean Speaking and Writing Contest received 3,715 applications from 75 countries and 178 institutions. The eight learners selected for the episode were chosen from the contest's winners.

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VERIVERY to conduct a special Korean language class in Jakarta The third part of the project will move beyond YouTube and bring K-pop artists directly into a classroom setting.

In November, all five members of boy group VERIVERY will take on the role of honorary Korean language teachers at the King Sejong Institute in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The members will conduct a special class using lyrics from their own songs. They will explain the meanings behind the lyrics and introduce students to useful Korean expressions that can be used in everyday conversations.

King Sejong Institute Foundation operates in 89 countries

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The project comes as South Korean cultural content continues to attract international audiences, with K-pop playing a major role in introducing people to the country's language and traditions.

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The King Sejong Institute Foundation currently supports 273 King Sejong Institutes across 89 countries. These institutions promote Korean language education and provide opportunities for international students to learn about Korean culture.

By collaborating with SBS and bringing K-pop artists into its educational content, the foundation is using an entertainment platform to reach audiences who may already have an interest in South Korea through music.

All three episodes are being made available through the foundation's official YouTube channel.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.