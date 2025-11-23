Kriti Sanon comments on Delhi air pollution as AQI levels reach dangerous levels, ‘It’s getting worse and worse' | Watch

Kriti Sanon has said she is extremely worried about the Delhi air pollution. While promoting her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, she said the situation is getting “worse and worse”.

The Bollywood actress, who is originally from the national capital, was asked to comment on Delhi’s rising AQI during the film promotion. While a representative asked the journalist to ask questions only about the film, Kriti Sanon went ahead and gave her reply.

"I don't think commenting on Delhi air pollution will make any difference. It is getting worse and worse. I am from Delhi, and I know what it was like in the past. It is getting worse,” she said while Dhanush, her co-star from the film, stood next to her.

“Something needs to be done to stop it. Else, it will reach a point where we won't be able to see each other even while standing next to one another," Kriti added.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the interaction.

“Some people are literally justifying saying that every northern part has high AQI. Just come to Delhi. It’s way above 400, 100-150 is luxury for Delhi people,” posted one of them.

“Itna sach to banta hai (It’s only fair to admit this much truth.),” came from another.

Another user wrote, “Salute to this Courageous Lady (Hero in Real Life ) in an Industry full of Spineless Hypocrites.”

“Well played, sister, well played,” came another remark.

“Kriti Sanon is a Delhi girl & obviously worried about her parents’ health. Good to see a Bollywood celeb raising this issue!” posted another user.

“I seriously want to know why journalists are asking about air pollution during the promotions of a movie, which is a love story. I mean, it's an important question, and it needs to be answered, but there's a place and time,” came a different perspective.

Delhi air pollution Delhi’s air quality has again deteriorated to hazardous levels, despite a slight improvement in the overall AQI. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the authorities to revise and tighten the GRAP schedule to stop further deterioration across Delhi-NCR.

GRAP is an emergency action plan that activates restrictions based on average AQI levels and weather forecasts. All major authorities and agencies in the NCR come together to coordinate their response when pollution levels spike.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI on the morning of November 22 averaged 359, which falls in the very poor category. Toxic smog continued to cover many parts of the city, especially during the morning hours. Daily commuters were seen travelling through thick smog.

Noida area also continued to have its air quality remain in the 'severe' category, with Sector 125 recording an AQI of 434, according to ANI.