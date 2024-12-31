Days after the renowned singer Mika Singh revealed an incident in 2012-13 when comedian Kapil Sharma was angry with Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, and wanted to 'create a ruckus', KRK opened up on his side of the story. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KRK, while sharing a video on his YouTube channel, alleged that Kapil and Mika were drunk, and were stopped from entering his house by the security personnel. He added that when the duo refused to listen, they were slapped by the security personnel.

“Mika Singh claimed that he and Kapil Sharma came to my house in Mumbai and misbehaved with me, you all can Google the incident. In reality, both he and Kapil were drunk that night, they came to my house and asked the security guard to meet me, but he didn’t let them in. So, they got pictures clicked below my house and started insisting on meeting me," KRK said as quoted by the Indian Express. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They were drunk, and were refusing to leave, so my security guards had to slap them. They were thrown out, and that night Kapil tweeted something. When I saw those in the morning, I reacted to those tweets," he added.

Claiming further, KRK stated that the next day Mika apologised to him. “Both Mika and I are neighbours, so the next day I went to his house and roughed him up. I warned him never to repeat this, and later he apologised," he said.

What Mika had said? Earlier in an interview with Lallantop, Mika stated that KRK was his neighbour in Dubai, and added Kapil was upset with KRK and created a ruckus at KRK's residence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is around 2012-2013. He was very upset with KRK. When he realised that KRK was my neighbour, Kapil wanted to just beat him up. He wanted me to take him to his house that night and beat him up. I requested him not to do that. Anyway, we went to him around 4-5 am, he was not home, his staff came out, and I told Kapil this is it. So he broke glasses at his home and created a ruckus," Mika claimed, as quoted by News18.

None of these incidents could be independently verified by Livemint.