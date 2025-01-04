Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek was seen flaunting a ₹5-lakh pair of shoes on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. According to him, it is one of the most expensive ones he owns.

The revelation came during a behind-the-scenes video of the Netflix show. Archana Puran Singh, also a part of the comedy show, shared it on her YouTube channel. The video, titled Kya Hota Hai Kapil Show Ke Parde Ke Peechhey (What happens behind-the-scenes on the Kapil Show), has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

In the video, Singh interacts with many of the show's staff and with the Bollywood celebrities who were guests in the second season's final episode. The Bollywood celebrities are Govinda, Chunky Pandey and Shakti Kapoor. She also interacts with Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma.

During the first part of the interaction, Krushna mentions that he will meet with his maternal uncle, Govinda, after many years. He will also perform with the Bollywood icon, he says.

Later on, during another part of the interaction, Krushna discusses how he used to steal clothes from Govinda during his younger years. Then, he shows the pair of shoes he is wearing.

“This is one of the most expensive pairs of shoes I own. ₹5 lakh. This is Dolce & Gabbana. It is very expensive,” he says.

₹ 5 Lakh: Reactions While Archana Puran Singh is shocked to hear that, Thakur reveals his plans to chop off Krushna’s legs to steal the shoes. He takes off one of those and says he is ready to sell it back for ₹50,000.

