Business News/ News / Trends/  Krushna Abhishek flaunts Dolce-Gabbana shoes worth 5 lakh on Netflix’s Kapil Sharma Show | Watch

Krushna Abhishek flaunts Dolce-Gabbana shoes worth ₹5 lakh on Netflix’s Kapil Sharma Show | Watch

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Krushna Abhishek showcased a pair of 5-lakh Dolce & Gabbana shoes on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The revelation was made in a YouTube video by Archana Puran Singh, which has over 1.1 million views, featuring interactions with Bollywood guests and show staff.

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek was seen flaunting a 5-lakh pair of shoes on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. According to him, it is one of the most expensive ones he owns.

The revelation came during a behind-the-scenes video of the Netflix show. Archana Puran Singh, also a part of the comedy show, shared it on her YouTube channel. The video, titled Kya Hota Hai Kapil Show Ke Parde Ke Peechhey (What happens behind-the-scenes on the Kapil Show), has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

In the video, Singh interacts with many of the show's staff and with the Bollywood celebrities who were guests in the second season's final episode. The Bollywood celebrities are Govinda, Chunky Pandey and Shakti Kapoor. She also interacts with Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma.

During the first part of the interaction, Krushna mentions that he will meet with his maternal uncle, Govinda, after many years. He will also perform with the Bollywood icon, he says.

Later on, during another part of the interaction, Krushna discusses how he used to steal clothes from Govinda during his younger years. Then, he shows the pair of shoes he is wearing.

“This is one of the most expensive pairs of shoes I own. 5 lakh. This is Dolce & Gabbana. It is very expensive," he says.

5 Lakh: Reactions

While Archana Puran Singh is shocked to hear that, Thakur reveals his plans to chop off Krushna’s legs to steal the shoes. He takes off one of those and says he is ready to sell it back for 50,000.

Thakur also compares it with those of Thakur from the Bollywood movie Sholay. While Thakur’s shoes had nails under them, Krushna’s have nails around his shoes. Krushna is presently seen on Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment on Colors TV.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
