How Bengaluru man’s 'mistake became a blessing’ for class 10 girl who scored 97%

In a moving narrative, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who goes by the name Chinmay Hegde shared how a bank error sparked a ripple of life-changing kindness for a 10th class girl. Hegde, who is also an athlete, shared two years ago he had received ₹50,000 from an international account. Surprised by the transaction, he went to the bank to check - only to find that it was a transfer from Saudi Arabia by a man named Rizwan.

"Due to a small error in the account number, the money had landed in my account. I contacted him - he was crying on the phone. He said, ‘Please, this is for my family. I beg you, return it to them.’ I assured him I would."

Hegde took the address of Rizwan's family and went to meet them. "The house was in terrible shape - looked like it could collapse any day. His father, in a wheelchair, told me he used to be a construction worker but had fallen from the 3rd floor, losing the use of his legs," he wrote on X.

Rizwan had just finished his B.Com with 92% and had gone abroad to support the family. His younger sister, once a topper in a private school, had to move to a government school because they couldn't afford the fees.

Hegde further shared the story with his father - who was "deeply moved" by it- and decided to meet the family.

The very next day, he said, “Let’s go.” We visited them again. My father told them, “We’ll sponsor your daughter’s full education. Let her study where she belongs.” He paid the year’s fees and asked me to check in every month.

As the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the class 10 results on Friday, Rizwan's sister scored 97%—606/625. The girl called Hegde and said: “Before even my real brother, I called you. You're like a real brother to me.” I can’t describe how emotional that made me feel. One mistake became a blessing.

The story has racked up 485.8K views and a plethora of reactions. Here are some of the responses:

A user wrote: "Such a beautiful post! Keep it up Chinmay."

Another user said: "Heart-touching ❤️ if it's real."