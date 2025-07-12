Kuberaa OTT release date: When and where to watch Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna's movie online

Kuberaa OTT release date: The crime thriller, directed by Sekhar Kammula, is set to premiere on OTT platform soon. Nearly a month after its theatrical debut, the movie will release on digital screens in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

12 Jul 2025
Kuberaa OTT release: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna's crime drama is set to debut on the digital screens soon after its theatrical run. The Tollywood movie can be enjoyed from the comfort of you homes in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

Kuberaa OTT release date

The movie, which hit the big screens on June 20 will start streaming on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video from July 18, almost a month after its theatrical run. Amazon Prime Video in a post on X stated, “A simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18.”

The movie completed 22 days at the box office on July 11, when the OTT announcement came. Sekhar Kammula directorial movie features Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and Nassar Devi Sri Prasad in key roles, alongside lead actors.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 22

Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations, the movie collected an estimated 3.25 crore net in its third week, taking the 21-day domestic box office total to 87.9 crore net, Sacnilk reported.

On its opening day, Kuberaa did a business of 14.75 crore net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. At the worldwide box office, the movie amassed 134.5 crore net during its 21-day run in theatres, minting 31.4 crore in the overseas market.

Prior to Kuberaa's theatrical release, the makers in an interview with Gulte said, “Yes, Telugu films come on OTT platforms in 28 days, sometimes we drag it to 30 days. They have overtaken everything, and it all goes according to their will. I requested them (Prime Video) to give me a few weeks' time and a July date because there might be a delay in post-production. They said they’ll cut 10 crore if I don’t release on 20 June as planned.”

 

 

