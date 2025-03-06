Famous poet, and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' daughter Agrata Sharmaa tied the knot with Pavitra Khandelwal in a grand wedding ceremony which took place in Udaipur's Leela Palace. They hosted a reception party which was attended by several political figures and renowned personalities. From Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other Chief Ministers, it was a full house.

Modi at Kumar Vishwas' daughter Agrata Sharmaa's wedding Several pictures and videos from the wedding reception have surfaced online. Besides PM Narendra and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ramnath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh also reached the venue to bless the couple on their union.

Reportedly, Governors of Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim also attended Kumar Vishwas's daughter's wedding reception. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief Justices of the High Courts and several Supreme Court judges were also believed to be a part of the celebration.

Reports also claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s Sunil Ambekar and Dattatreya Hosabale arrived at the event. Other leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Congress were also reportedly on the guest list with several state presidents and former Chief Ministers. Religious leaders including Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri, Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara, Pundarik, Ramesh Bhai Ojha, Acharya Balkrishna and Acharya Mithilashanandinisharan also arrived to shower blessings upon the newlyweds.

Sharing the wedding pictures online, Kumar Vishwas' daughter Agrata Sharmma announced her marriage recently. She wrote in Hindi, “नवजीवन प्रारम्भ (new beginnings).”