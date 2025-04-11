Kunal Kamra features in Prakash Raj’s latest Instagram post: ‘Tamil Nadu kaise...?’

Amid a legal battle over the “traitor” jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, comedian Kunal Kamra has featured in actor Prakash Raj's latest Instagram post.

The Madras High Court recently granted Kamra an extended interim anticipatory bail until April 17. Ever since, his haters have wondered about Tamil Nadu's role in the row.

Taking a dig at trolls, the veteran actor posted a picture with the comedian on Instagram and asked, “Tamilnadu kaise pahunchneka bhai ..??”

“Simple .. Auto mein,” he replied comically.

This isn't the first time Prakash Raj has extended support to the comedian amid the ongoing row. In a recent interview with the Jist, the actor said he is proud of Kunal for standing his ground under pressure and using humour to raise important questions.

“I always keep saying when history is written in the future, it will never forgive those who were silent. Art for art’s sake is what I don’t believe in. It’s art, poetry, films, painters, and people like Kunal Kamra who have documented the resilience,” he said.

He also claimed that Kamra's words were true, that “he used a form of humour,” and wondered why people were hurt by them.

“Just because the majority gets hurt, there’s gundaism and goons arm-twisting him instead of having a dialogue. What Kunal Kamra is doing is starting a discussion, a dialogue,” Prakash Raj said.

“If you don’t know how to take humour… it’s not just humour, it’s beyond humour, it’s a very Chaplinistic humour. What (Charlie) Chaplin did in The Great Dictator (1940) as Hitler, that’s what Kunal has done,” he added, saying that he is “very proud” of Kamra, who “despite the situation and threats”, stood up and he’s voicing the way he has to voice.

Kunal Kamra row: Kunal Kamra sang a parody of Bholi Si Surat, a popular song from the Bollywood movie Dil To Pagal Hai. He allegedly targeted Eknath Shinde with this parody song, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

Following the controversy, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena youth group, Yuva Sena, vandalised the Habitat Studio where the show was filmed.