Kunal Kamra features in Prakash Raj’s latest Instagram post: ‘Tamil Nadu kaise...?’

“If you don’t know how to take humour… it’s not just humour, it’s beyond humour, it’s a very Chaplinistic humour. What (Charlie) Chaplin did in The Great Dictator (1940) as Hitler, that’s what Kunal has done,” he added, saying that he is “very proud” of Kamra, who “despite the situation and threats”, stood up and he’s voicing the way he has to voice.