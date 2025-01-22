Comedian Kunal Kamra criticised Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, claiming he is morally bankrupt and likened him to thieves. This exchange follows Kamra's previous comments on Ola's poor after-sales service.

The longstanding feud between comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal struck a fresh note in the late hours of Tuesday. Kunal Kamra criticised Bhavish Aggarwal and called him more bankrupt than thieves and drug dealers. Previously, Kamra scorned the ride-hailing company's after-sale electric scooter service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's claims that he felt elated after riding the Ola Electric motorcycle, comedian Kunal Kamra in a post on X, said, “In the new business thugs he’s the most shameless, insensitive douchebag you can ever come cross."

The post added, “While not responding to the cry of existing customers, he’s here with new schemes to embezzle people of their hard-earned money. He’s morally more bankrupt than thieves & drug dealers, I’d say." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This snide remark came after Ola CEO shared a video on X of himself riding his company-made Ola Electric motorcycle and praised the experience that the 2-wheeler delivered. The post states, “Exhilarated after riding the @OlaElectric Roadster! Can't wait for you all to experience! Future of motorcycling is here."

The duel is in the spotlight again months after Kamra launched a scathing attack at the OLA CEO over the need to deploy bouncers at Ola service centres and shared a screenshot of a user's message alleging the presence of security.

Questioning the need for bouncers, the comedian sarcastically tagged Aggarwal in his post. This came as a hidden jibe on OLA's after-sales service. It implied that the service was so poor that security personnel needed to be deployed to manage customer frustration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media reaction While some users defended Bhavish Aggarwal, others dropped memes and jokes. A user commented, “Do some productive work rather than criticizing someone who is trying new stuff, generating jobs and contributing to GDP. Let him work. Problems do come in businesses and get solved also. What matters is passion, courage, and the ability to take up challenges and move forward." Another user remarked, “Hence, Ola market share has fallen from number 1 to number 4 in just 2 months."