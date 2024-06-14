Kunal Kamra takes a swipe at Deepinder Goyal over Zomato’s ’World Record’, questions delivery partners working hours

Zomato sets Guinness World Record for largest first aid lesson at a single venue, with 4,300 delivery partners trained. Kunal Kamra questions company's treatment of delivery partners.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has slammed Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's latest post on X.
Zomato's initiative to provide first aid training to its delivery partners reached another level after the food delivery platform set the “Guinness World Record” for “largest first aid lesson at a single venue.” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal recently shared his company's achievement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Unexpectedly, comedian Kunal Kamra took a swipe at the food delivery platform owner while sharing the same post on the social media platform.

While resharing Deepinder Goyal's post, Kunal Kamra targeted the company for exploiting its food delivery partners with low pay and longer working hours.

In his social media post, Deepinder Goyal applauded his company initiative and shared that his food delivery platform set the Guinness World Record for “the largest first aid lesson at a single venue”. In his post, Goyal also added that nearly 30,000 delivery partners working with Zomato are trained to provide first aid during critical emergency situations.

While sharing his company's achievement on X, Deepinder Goyal wrote, “Yesterday in Mumbai, we broke the Guinness World Record for the largest first aid lesson at a single venue, together with 4,300 delivery partners. Over 30,000 @zomato delivery partners are now professionally trained to provide medical aid and help during critical roadside emergencies. Salute and a big thank you to these Emergency Heroes of India.”

Amid positive responses on Zomato initiative, comedian Kunal Kamra reshared Goyal's post and wrote, "Can you declare the no of delivery partners you have with their average income & working hours over the last 3 months? No you can't But you can tell kgs of biryani ordered in one day. You're such a hack bro..."

Social Media reaction on Kamra's comments over Deepinder Goyal post

Kunal Kamra's opinion about food delivery platform and the working condition of its delivery partners received mix response from social media users with many of them agreeing with comedian. Whereas, many others chose to see another side of the coin, as platforms like Zomato provide plenty of job opportunities to blue collar workers.

“These platforms treat Delivery partners like machines. Caring on social media is just a drama,” wrote social media user on X.

"Why don't you start your own startup and show us how it's done?"

“Bro, he’s running a successful for-profit business and generating employment for thousands. And no one is forced to work there - in fact, if they think they’re being exploited, all they have to do is uninstall the app. It’s that simple,” wrote another users.

“Nice try, but transparency about delivery partners' conditions matters too. People care about their well-being,” wrote another user.

