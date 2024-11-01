Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal: After Ola CEO shares Diwali celebration video, comedian says, ‘Service station dikhao’

The feud between comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is nowhere near the end!
Kamra had raised the issue of Ola's poor track record in after-sales service and is now on a spree to highlight the many complaints that Ola customers raise on a daily basis.
In the latest public bashing, Kamra shared the Ola CEO's video of Diwali celebrations at the company's showroom and asked Aggarwal to share the footage of Ola service centres instead.
Notably, this was Aggarwal's first post on Ola after 15 days.
