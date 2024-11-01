Kunal Kamra intensifies his criticism of Ola's after-sales service, sharing a video of Bhavish Aggarwal's Diwali celebrations and demanding footage from Ola service centers, marking Aggarwal's first post in 15 days.

The feud between comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is nowhere near the end!

Kamra had raised the issue of Ola's poor track record in after-sales service and is now on a spree to highlight the many complaints that Ola customers raise on a daily basis.

In the latest public bashing, Kamra shared the Ola CEO's video of Diwali celebrations at the company's showroom and asked Aggarwal to share the footage of Ola service centres instead.