Kusha Kapila hits back at viral posts linking her to Samay Raina: ‘Stop minimising women’

Actor and influencer Kusha Kapila has strongly denied social media claims linking her with comedian Samay Raina, calling the posts "fake and seeded" and alleging that they were created to spread misinformation and tarnish her image.

On July 12, Kusha shared screenshots of the posts on her Instagram Stories, claiming that one of the images circulating online had been digitally altered to falsely depict her with Samay Raina.

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The viral posts alleged that Kusha had met Samay and persuaded him to invite her on his popular show, India's Got Latent. They also claimed she had been spending time with the comedian despite previously criticising him over jokes she described as "insensitive."

One of the posts further labelled Kusha as "a woman who can change for money and fame." It also featured a photograph of Samay with a woman, which Kusha alleged had been manipulated by replacing the original woman's face with hers.

Kusha alleges AI-altered images used to spread misinformation Responding to the claims, Kusha accused those behind the posts of using AI to alter her image and questioned the motive behind such content.

"Fake and seeded. My face is AI altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

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In another Instagram Story, she said she wanted to address each claim individually rather than allow misinformation to spread unchecked.

"Let's fact check this one by one because I don't have the time and patience to make a plan to dismantle this. We will do this calmly and with reason. This is not an e-lafda but just how incel internet will go to the pits to minimise women. All this is happening because I take a stand and still will lol," she wrote.

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'We are not friends': Kusha clarifies her equation with Samay Raina Kusha also addressed her past differences with Samay Raina, acknowledging that she had blocked him after he made what she described as "insensitive" jokes about her.

She said she was deeply upset by the remarks at the time and believed the incident should never have happened.

Clarifying the current status of their relationship, Kusha said they are not friends but have both moved on from the controversy. She also dismissed the viral claims, stating that she has never appeared on India's Got Latent and does not "hang out" with Samay.

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The fallout that began after the 2024 comedy roast The controversy traces back to The Pretty Good Roast Show, hosted by comedian Ashish Solanki in 2024.

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During the roast, Samay Raina made several jokes about Kusha Kapila, including comments related to her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The remarks drew criticism online, with Kusha later saying the jokes crossed several boundaries and felt "dehumanising." Following the episode, she blocked both Samay Raina and Ashish Solanki on Instagram.

Months later, Samay acknowledged the fallout during a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, saying that although the two were no longer as close and rarely spoke, he still cared about Kusha and wished her well.

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By early 2025, their equation appeared to have eased. Samay gave Kusha a friendly mention on India's Got Latent, and the two were later reportedly seen together at a few social gatherings.

However, Kusha's latest statement makes it clear that she rejects the recent viral claims linking her to the comedian, maintaining that the circulating posts are fabricated and accusing online trolls of using AI-generated content to spread misinformation.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Kusha Kapila hits back at viral posts linking her to Samay Raina: ‘Stop minimising women’