Kusha Kapila's Underneat co-founder left ₹3 crore job to travel the world: 'People said I was crazy'

Vimarsh Razdan, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of actor Kusha Kapila's shapewear brand Underneat, has shared that leaving a high-paying corporate job to travel for a year completely transformed his outlook on work and life.

In a LinkedIn post published on Thursday, Razdan said he resigned from a role that offered an annual cost-to-company (CTC) of ₹3 crore after spending over a decade working extremely long hours.

“I left a ₹3 crore CTC job and travelled the whole world for one year,” Razdan wrote in his LinkedIn post.

“Used to work 18-20-hour days” Reflecting on his career before taking the break, he said his work routine had become all-consuming. For 13 years, he spent most of his time at work, returning home only to sleep before starting the cycle again.

“For 13 years of my life, I only went home to sleep. I used to work 18-20-hour days, and it became normal for me,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Despite earning a lucrative salary, Razdan eventually decided to step away from the job and spend a year exploring different countries.

“Then one day I just... left. Took a year and travelled to Iceland, Croatia, Paris, and every corner I could find,” he revealed.

According to Razdan, many people questioned his decision and felt he was sacrificing his career growth.

“People said I was crazy” “People said I was crazy - ‘You're throwing away momentum.’ But that year broke the loop for me,” he explained.

The NIFT Delhi graduate, who later studied at IIM Calcutta, said the experience changed the way he approached building businesses after returning from his travels.

“When I came back, I didn't build the same way. I stopped optimizing for grind and started optimizing for rest, thinking time, and people around me who could actually carry weight,” he revealed.

Razdan added that the break gave him the clarity he needed to define his long-term goals and choose the people he wanted to work with.

“The year away forced me to think about what I actually wanted to build and who I wanted to build it with. It gave me clarity, and that’s what helped me build my other two businesses,” said the Underneat CEO.

How social media users reacted: His post resonated with several LinkedIn users, with many praising his perspective on balancing ambition with personal wellbeing.

“Sometimes distance gives you perspective that constant activity never can,” one user commented.