Kutch, Gujarat, is a cultural gem, especially during the Rann Utsav. PM Modi promotes exploration of its attractions like the White Rann and Mandvi Beach, ensuring memorable experiences until March 2025.

Kutch, Gujarat, is a vibrant blend of culture, history, and natural beauty, especially during the renowned Rann Utsav. This spectacular festival showcases the stunning White Rann, historic sites like Lakhpat Fort, and the serene Mandvi Beach, offering unforgettable experiences for visitors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared a video highlighting Kutch, the largest district in India, inviting everyone to explore its unique offerings.

In his message on X, PM Modi stated, “Kutch awaits you all! Come, discover the pristine White Rann, the spectacular culture and warm hospitality of Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav. The festival, which goes on till March 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience for you and your family."

Top 10 Must-Visit Places in Kutch White Rann: The vast expanse of the White Rann transforms into a magical landscape during the Rann Utsav. Visitors can enjoy local music, dance performances, and handicrafts against the backdrop of this shimmering salt desert.

Kalo Dungar: As the highest point in Kutch, Kalo Dungar offers breathtaking views of the Great Rann. The Dattatreya Temple located here provides a spiritual experience alongside stunning panoramic scenery.

Aina Mahal: This stunning 18th-century palace, known as the Palace of Mirrors, features intricate carvings and beautiful glasswork that reflect Kutch's royal heritage.

Bhuj: The heart of Kutch, Bhuj is rich in culture and history. Explore architectural gems like Aina Mahal and Prag Mahal while shopping for vibrant handicrafts in its bustling markets.

Kutch Museum: As one of Gujarat’s oldest museums, it showcases ancient sculptures, fossils, and traditional crafts that offer insights into the region's history and art.

Shree Swaminarayan Temple: This architectural wonder in Bhuj is not only a major pilgrimage site but also a representation of Kutch's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Lakhpat Fort: Once a thriving port city, Lakhpat Fort's ruins tell stories of Kutch’s fascinating past—making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

Mandvi Shipbuilding Yard: Witness traditional wooden shipbuilding at Mandvi's historic yard, showcasing the region's maritime craftsmanship passed down through generations.

Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary: A paradise for wildlife lovers, this sanctuary is home to unique flora and fauna, including the famous Asiatic wild ass.