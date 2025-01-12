Bollywood actress Preity Zinta reassures fans of her family's safety amid Los Angeles wildfires. She expresses heartbreak over the devastation and gratitude towards firefighters, while offering prayers for those affected by the fires.

Amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has assured her fans that she and her family are safe in a social media post.

“I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in LA, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us," Preity wrote on X.

I'm heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now. My thoughts & prayers to people that are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained. A big thank you to the fire department, fire fighters & everyone else helping to save lives & property. Stay safe everyone," she added.