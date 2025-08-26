‘LA to Sydney in half an hour?' Elon Musk vision for rapid transport system stuns netizens: ‘Only wealthy could afford’

World's richest man and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, highlighted his vision for a faster means of global transport that would enable flights in under 30 minutes. However, social media users highlighted concerns about affordability and accessibility for average travellers, in addition to necessary health screenings to adapt to such quick travel.

“You could go from LA to Sydney in less than half an hour, LA to Tokyo in less than half an hour, New York to Singapore in half an hour. Across the Atlantic in 10 minutes. You're going 25 times the speed of sound, 30 times faster than a commercial aircraft,” Musk said during an interaction over SpaceX Starship.

Netizens react Elon Musk's statement drew widespread responses from social media users, who raised questions on the feasibility and affordability of such a plan.

One of the users noted, "Starship could replace planes if average cost per a ton of methalox is $70 or so and you can fit 1,000 passengers. That's like $300 tickets for anywhere on the globe in half an hour."

“Still take hours to go through passport control and security though,” added another.

“This is actually something to consider. Driving from Minneapolis to Chicago takes about six hours. Flying takes three or four including driving to the airport, going through security, getting to the gate 30 minutes before flight, flying, waiting for luggage, renting a car,” one od the users wrote.

"Lmao 🤣 something only the wealthy could afford “like cellphones” will not only be normal, it will be s.o.p.!” added one of the user.

Another one said, “My only question is how intense will this be if this is to be akin to getting on a plane? Right now even the blue origin “astronauts” need to be health screened and do some sort of training. How do they mitigate the G force so anyone can take one of these 30 minute flights?”