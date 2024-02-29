Kiran Rao directed ‘Laapataa Ladies’ starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is set to release tomorrow i.e. on 1 March. The makers, yesterday evening, hosted a special screening of the film. The screening of the film was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, like Karan Johar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amol Parashar, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sayani Gupta among others.

In a recent interview with Indian Express.com, Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir proposed releasing the movie for free on the day of its release in order to draw people to the theatres.

“First day, let’s just make it free. Let everybody watch it. That first day’s collection that you would lose doesn’t matter. Show it to everybody, come whoever wants to come to the cinema, then your word of mouth will grow and create that need to consume," Amir Khan had told Rao as quoted by IE.

She also told the daily that she and Amir are confident about the film they made. “Word of mouth is the best way for any film to spread especially when it is a small film like ours," she added.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is a story set in 2001 in rural India. It is about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film talks about a time when mobile phones were precious and the internet and technology had not made everything easily accessible. But, Rao said she feels that the story is still relatable. The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script by Biplab Goswami while Divyanidhi Sharma has jotted down the additional dialogues.

Meanwhile, 'Laapataa Ladies' has also been selected as the opening film of the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival. The film will have its Australian premiere on 29th February at the festival ahead of its release on 1st March 2024, read a statement. Recently, the film received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies)

