Laapata Ladies director Kiran Rao reveals Aamir Khan's unique strategy for the film, says ‘let everybody watch it’
Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' to release on 1 March. Aamir Khan suggested offering the film for free on the first day. The story revolves around two young brides in rural India in 2001, with a police officer investigating their disappearance.
Kiran Rao directed ‘Laapataa Ladies’ starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is set to release tomorrow i.e. on 1 March. The makers, yesterday evening, hosted a special screening of the film. The screening of the film was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, like Karan Johar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amol Parashar, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sayani Gupta among others.