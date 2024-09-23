Oscars 2025: Laapataa Ladies beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as India’s official entry, wins against THESE major movies

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, selected from 29 films by a 13-member committee. The film grossed 27.06 crore worldwide and is now streaming on Netflix.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Sep 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Laapataa Ladies beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025, wins against THESE major movies
Laapataa Ladies beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025, wins against THESE major movies(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Monday. According to PTI, the Hindi movie, a humorous take on patriarchy, was chosen from 29 films.

Also Read | Why southern cinema shies away from Bollywood remakes

Popular films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Malayalam National Award-winning Aattam and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light were among the contenders.

A 13-member committee led by Assamese director Jahnu Barua made the decision. The committee unanimously selected Laapataa Ladies for consideration in the Best International Film category at the Academy Awards.

Also Read | Stree 2 becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Other notable films on the list included Tamil film Maharaja, Telugu films Kalki 2898 AD and Hanu-Man, as well as Hindi films Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Article 370. Last year, the Malayalam hit 2018: Everyone is a Hero was sent as India’s entry.

Aamir Khan at the Oscars

This is not the first time an Aamir Khan movie has been sent to the Oscars.

Lagaan (2001) – Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar and is one of the most well-known Indian films on the international stage.

Rang De Basanti (2006) – Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this film starring Khan was a critically acclaimed entry focusing on youth activism and patriotism.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)—Directed by Aamir Khan, this film about a dyslexic child was selected as India’s entry but did not receive an Oscar nomination.

Laapataa Ladies Box Office

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected 20.58 crore in India during its 13-week theatrical run.

Also Read | ’Real success comes...’: Sundar Pichai’s advice for Indian engineers amid AI era

With 2.75 crore in the overseas market and India gross collection 24.31 crore, the worldwide business of the movie stood at 27.06 crore. As per media reports, the movie was made with around 5 crore. The Bollywood movie is now streaming on OTT Behemoth, Netflix.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsOscars 2025: Laapataa Ladies beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as India’s official entry, wins against THESE major movies

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.60
    03:15 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.4 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    153.90
    03:15 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.85 (1.22%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,321.85
    03:15 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -18.4 (-1.37%)

    State Bank Of India

    802.20
    03:15 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    20.3 (2.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.15
    03:10 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.73 (8.1%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,195.00
    03:10 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    206.3 (6.9%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.00
    03:10 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.4 (6.01%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,028.90
    03:10 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    57.95 (5.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.