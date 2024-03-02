Laapataa Ladies , produced by Jio Studios, Kindling Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, was released on March 1. The Bollywood movie managed to earn ₹65 lakh. The movie had its world premiere as Lost Ladies at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8.

“Merrily paced to a tinkering and hummable score, Lost Ladies at first feels like a vibrant heist film. But it gradually exceeds this conceit, offering clever commentary in the farce of patriarchal matrimony and its stifling demands on women," wrote Robyn Citizen, the Director of Festival Programming and Cinematheque at TIFF.

“Effervescently filmed, with an impressive ensemble cast, Rao’s charming, whimsical hoot untangles its labyrinthine web of kinships with a surprising depth and an endearing hilarity. At once a comedy of errors and a feminist coming-of-age tale, Lost Ladies packs a punch in more ways than one," Citizen added.

Laapataa Ladies story

A just-married man loses his wife on a busy train because he mistakes another bride for hers. Neither of them realises the mix-up until they get to his village. The story is about the man looking for his real wife and the journey of the woman who ends up in the wrong place.

Laapataa Ladies cast

Laapataa Ladies includes a fresh team of actors, directed by Kiran Rao.

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava, who is also known for the Netflix series called Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega. It also stars veterans like Ravi Kishan (Maamla Legal Hai, Mission Raniganj and Mukkabaaz), Chhaya Kadam (Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jhund and Andhadhun), Geeta Agrawal Sharma (12th Fail, The Freelancer and A Suitable Boy).

