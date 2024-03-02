Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1: Kiran Rao’s latest movie opens with ₹65 lakh
Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1: Laapataa Ladies, produced by Jio Studios, Kindling Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, is directed by Kiran Rao.
Laapataa Ladies, produced by Jio Studios, Kindling Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, was released on March 1. The Bollywood movie managed to earn ₹65 lakh. The movie had its world premiere as Lost Ladies at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8.