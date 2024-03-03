Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 2: Kiran Rao’s latest movie earns ₹2.35 crore, rides on positive reviews
Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 2: Kiran Rao’s latest movie has received positive reviews from most critics.
Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 2: Laapataa Ladies managed to earn ₹75 lakh. It managed to better its number on Saturday and earned ₹1.60 crore, thanks to great word-of-mouth publicity. The total net domestic collection stands at ₹2.35 crore.
