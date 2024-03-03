Active Stocks
Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 2: Kiran Rao’s latest movie earns ₹2.35 crore, rides on positive reviews

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 2: Kiran Rao’s latest movie has received positive reviews from most critics.

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 2: The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava, who is also known for the Netflix series called Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 2: The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava, who is also known for the Netflix series called Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 2: Laapataa Ladies managed to earn 75 lakh. It managed to better its number on Saturday and earned 1.60 crore, thanks to great word-of-mouth publicity. The total net domestic collection stands at 2.35 crore.

The overall occupancy rate across India was at the highest in Chennai (61.25%). Pune (26%) and Bengaluru (31.75%) follow. The Bollywood movie, produced by Jio Studios, Kindling Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, was released on March 1.

Laapataa Ladies reviews

Laapataa Ladies has received positive reviews from most critics. Shubhra Gupta on The Indian Express calls it a “delightful film". “The film is unapologetically message-y, but its strongly beating feminist heart overrides the broad brush strokes. Sometimes things need to be stated loud and clear," Gupta adds.

Rahul Desai of Film Companion calls it “solid, feel-good storytelling". “The smaller details, too, are so sincere that it hurts," Desai writes. “The intent is honest. The wit is situational. The imperfections are human. The limits are respected."

“Kiran Rao’s comeback is a terrific watch," says Tushar Joshi on India Today. “...if you invest your heart into this tale of two women gone missing, then you will be in for a treat. It’s time Kiran Rao made more movies for the audience."

“The film is breezy and light on its feet. It is never, therefore, in danger of being bogged down by the weighty issues that it addresses," writes Saibal Chatterjee on NDTV. “Laapataa Ladies gets so much right that a blip here or a blemish there can do no damage to the way it shapes up."

The movie had its world premiere as Lost Ladies at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8.

Laapataa Ladies story

A just-married man loses his wife on a busy train because he mistakes another bride for hers. Neither of them realises the mix-up until they get to his village. The story is about the man looking for his real wife and the journey of the woman who ends up in the wrong place.

Published: 03 Mar 2024, 08:36 AM IST
