Business News/ News / Trends/  Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 5: Kiran Rao's movie earns 7 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 5: Kiran Rao's Laaptaa Ladies earns 50 lakh on Tuesday, reaching a total of 4.90 crore in the domestic market. The worldwide collection stands at 7 crore with positive reviews from critics.

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 5: Kiran Rao’s latest Bollywood directorial, Laaptaa Ladies, earned 50 lakh net on Tuesday after having earned the same amount on Monday in the domestic market.

Before that, numbers for Laapataa Ladies grew over the weekend. It earned 75 lakh on its release day, March 1. Then, it managed to earn 1.45 crore on Saturday. After that, the movie earned 1.7 crore on Sunday.

The total box office collection in the domestic market now stands at 4.90 crore. The India gross collection is 5.25 crore. With an overseas collection of 1.75 crore, the total collection worldwide now stands at 7 crore.

The overall occupancy rate across India was at the highest in Chennai (36%). In Bhopal, the occupancy rate was 30%. In Hyderabad, it was 20.25%.

After having its world premiere as Lost Ladies at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, the movie was released theatrically across India on March 1.

Laapataa Ladies critic reviews

“Kiran Rao’s comeback is a terrific watch," says Tushar Joshi on India Today. “...if you invest your heart into this tale of two women gone missing, then you will be in for a treat. It’s time Kiran Rao made more movies for the audience."

“The film is breezy and light on its feet. It is never, therefore, in danger of being bogged down by the weighty issues that it addresses," writes Saibal Chatterjee on NDTV. “Laapataa Ladies gets so much right that a blip here or a blemish there can do no damage to the way it shapes up."

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
