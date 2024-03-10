Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 9: Amir Khan, Kiran's film mints 0.9 crore
Director Kiran Rao's ‘Laapataa Ladies’ sees a boost in domestic box office earnings, accumulating nearly ₹8 crore in India. The film, praised by critics and viewers, follows the story of two brides who swap places on a train, encouraging audiences to rethink social norms.
“Laapataa Ladies," helmed by director Kiran Rao, experienced a surge in its box office earnings domestically on its second Saturday as the film has amassed close to ₹8 crore in India thus far.
