Laapataa Ladies on Netflix: Kiran Rao's directed film captivates audience; Netizens say 'big reality check to society'
Laapataa Ladies on Netflix: Bollywood comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, follows two brides lost on a train, creating pandemonium with mistaken identities.
Bollywood comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies was released on streaming giant Netflix on Friday. Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies is a comical tale of two young brides who get lost on the same train. Amid a whirlwind of mistaken identities and uproarious incidents, the resulting pandemonium ensures abundant laughter and touching scenes.