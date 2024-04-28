Bollywood comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies was released on streaming giant Netflix on Friday. Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies is a comical tale of two young brides who get lost on the same train. Amid a whirlwind of mistaken identities and uproarious incidents, the resulting pandemonium ensures abundant laughter and touching scenes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since its debut, the film has garnered a favorable response from audiences. On social media platform X, users are lauding the movie for its engaging storyline, portrayal of female characters, humor, and more. Chhaya Kadam's portrayal of Manju Maai, Nitanshi Goel's performance as Phool, and Pratibha Ranta's portrayal of Jaya have been particularly praised for their exceptional acting and portrayal of their roles. Apart from them, Ravi Kishan's comic timing has also been widely praised.

Here are some reactions from users on X One user wrote, "Bollywood's new train scene just dropped."

Some other wrote, “One of the best movies I saw in recent time. Very good starcast selection and @ravikishann was superb as inspector."

“The film shows good people doing good things like it is just normal to do so, at a time when we expect everyone to be corrupt/evil. It shows innocent, unspoiled, simple people who still exist at a time when films have forgotten about them. Deepak-Puja"

"Jaya was such well written character and the actress played her role brilliantly. "

“This movie is so beautiful, simple, light hearted..heart touching! Please watch #LaapataaLadies , if you wanna feel good happy smiling! This one is for you! The cast is absolutely amazing! Freshh! Ravi kishan is fun"

"Just finished #LaapataaLadies on Netflix, and really loved it. Firstly, @nitanshi_goel as Phool Kumari is something I really loved, there were other good female characters but she is the only one who gave me the feminine vibe"

"Beautiful Beautiful CINEMA. So heartwarming,kudos to the whole team for giving us this cinematic gem. Social commentary throwing light on numerous issues in a quirky way was just. May kiran rao continue making films frequently."

“We need more movies like Laapataa Ladies! Heartwarming, wholesome, and a big reality check to society. It had all the right elements - storytelling, comedy, emotion, and a rewarding climax."

“Being happy in your own is the toughest thing...but when you master it then nothing can bother you These lines from Chhaya Kadam hits different"

“BEST hindi movie of 2024 (even better thn 12th Fail). Every man, every woman n every family shud see it! The acting and ensemble cast is absolute top notch. It left me teary eyed on multiple occasions! this movie DESERVED to be a BO hit"

