Kiran Rao directed ‘Laapataa Ladies’ starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan released in theatres today i.e. on 1 March. Public reviews are out on social media platform and early reviews show positive response from the audience on the movie which showcases 2001 rural India.

Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has called Laapataa Ladies a terrific film. In a post on X, He also praised the film for its originality, honesty and sincerity. The said that the film has novel premise, captivating narrative flow, outstanding performances, and fulfilling climax. Also Read: From Laapataa Ladies to Dune 2; list of movies, OTT releases this week He wrote, “Right from the novel premise to the interesting sequence of events, stellar performances and superb finale, #LaapataaLadies deserves the HIGHEST PRAISE for its originality, honesty and sincerity… DON’T MISS IT," Adarsh wrote. Also Read: Laapata Ladies director Kiran Rao reveals Aamir Khan's unique strategy for the film, says ‘let everybody watch it’

Audience review of Laapata Ladies

One user wrote, “Laapataa Ladies" is like a masala dosa: full of flavor, a bit chaotic, and leaves you wanting more. The film is a whirlwind comedy about missing brides, set in rural India. Expect vibrant characters, catchy music (including a cheeky nod to a Bollywood classic!), and a heart-warming message about female empowerment. Just be prepared for some twists and turns that might leave you as confused as the search party. A delightful blend of chaos and heart, like getting lost at a wedding but finding yourself laughing with new friends. A must-watch for anyone who loves a good dash of masala."

Some other wrote, “Amir Khan and Kiran Rao have come with a new story and something different concept is fully unique with twist and turn and #KiranRao as director own job is made it appropriate working. And all actor performance is really good"

“Go watch Laapata ladies. The movie is going to Oscar next year," another user wrote.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is a story set in 2001 in rural India. It is about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film talks about a time when mobile phones were precious and the internet and technology had not made everything easily accessible. But, Rao said she feels that the story is still relatable. The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script by Biplab Goswami while Divyanidhi Sharma has jotted down the additional dialogues.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!