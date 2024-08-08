Laapataa Ladies screening for SC judges on Friday, CJI DY Chandrachud says ‘initiative to sensitise staff’

On the initiative of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, the Supreme Court's Communication Division is set to host a special screening of the Hindi film Laapataa Ladies for all Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and members of the registry this Friday.

The screening, which will be held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's administrative building complex, will also be attended by the film's producers, veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, and director Kiran Rao.

The initiative is part of the CJI's emphasis year-round gender sensitisation programme at the Supreme Court.

CJI told Bar & Bench, "It is my initiative to sensitise the Supreme Court staff and that is why this screening. There are many such things happening in the Supreme Court which is often not publicised. Like now we also have a round the clock Ayurvedic clinic for treatment and relaxation of Supreme Court staff members. So this screening is also for members to bond over," .

The film released theatrically on March 1 and is currently streaming on Netflix .

“Laapataa Ladies” revolves around two brides, Phool (portrayed by Nitanshi Goel) and Pushpa (played by Pratibha Ranta), who accidentally swap places on a train.

The movie, which received positive reviews upon its release on March 1, has garnered approximately ₹8 crore in global box office earnings, a commendable achievement considering its modest budget.

As reported by ANI, writer Sneha Desai, who penned the screenplay and dialogues of "Laapataa Ladies", said the makers wanted the audience to introspect about social conditioning through the characters of Phool and Pushpa.