Labor Day 2025: New York City to Philadelphia, 5 must-visit parades and fireworks events

Labor Day is here, and people across the US are set to mark the federal holiday with fireworks and other events. The day honors the achievements of American workers. Be it Philadelphia’s Labor Day parade or New York’s West Indian American Day Parade, several events are taking place on Monday, September 1. Here is a guide to some of the biggest Labor Day events in the US.

New York City — West Indian American Day Parade One of the biggest celebrations of Caribbean culture, the day-long event is the end of several days of carnival events in the Big Apple, the Associated Press reported. The parade moves from Crown Heights to the Brooklyn Museum. Vibrant costumes, lively music and colorful flags are the highlights of the event.

Philadelphia — Labor Day event Thousands of Philadelphia area union members, officials, working families and labor leaders are taking part in the city’s Labor Day parade, NBC Philadelphia reported. The event starts at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Union Hall at 1301 South Columbus Boulevard. The parade begins at 10 am local time. A family festival is also organized every year, which starts from 11 am.

York — Labor Day Festival The Pennsylvania city is set to hold its annual Fireworks Display and Festival from 5-9 pm local time on September 1, Penn Live reported. The event will also include live music performances, vendors, contests for children and a Kidz Zone.

Los Angeles — 46th annual Solidarity Parade and Picnic Rally The 46th annual Solidarity Parade and Picnic Rally by the Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition is centered around the theme "Labor Unions Fighting for a Better Tomorrow." A parade will start at 10 am local time at the intersection of Broad Avenue and E Street, ABC 7 reported. The march will end at Banning Park, where a picnic and rally start at 11:30 am.

Charlotte — Labor Day Parade The event features Senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly as well as former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, as notable guests. The oldest surviving labor union in the US, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, will lead the procession, WCNC reported.

