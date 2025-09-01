Labor Day vs May Day on September 1: Why does US celebrate worker's day in September? Key differences explained

Both Labor Day and May Day commemorate the struggles of workers, yet they do so in different ways. While May Day is observed globally on 1 May, the United States honours its workforce on the first Monday of September.

Why does US celebrate Labor Day in September? Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States to recognise the contributions of American workers and the labour movement.

Its origins trace back to the late 19th century, a period marked by long hours, low wages, and unsafe working conditions.

As labour unions and activists rose against the exploitation of the labour force in workplaces and fought for better treatment for workers at the height of the Industrial Revolution, the idea arose to establish a day dedicated to celebrating the members of trade and labour unions, according to the Providence Journal.

According to the US Department of Labor, the first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, 5 September 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. Since then, Americans celebrate Labor Day with parades and parties every year.

How is May Day different? May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, has its roots in the global labour movement. It commemorates the Haymarket Affair of 1886, when a peaceful rally in Chicago, advocating for an eight-hour workday, faced violent suppression.

Also Read | Gas prices in Southern California jump ahead of Labor Day. Details here

Later, in 1889, an international federation of socialists and trade unions in Europe voted to organise a day of demonstrations the following year and chose May 1 as Labor Day.

Why doesn't US celebrate May Day? Since May Day is associated with socialism, political tension and labour unrest, former US President Grover Cleveland and others chose a different day as a more neutral way of celebrating the workers and their contributions to the development of the United States.

Also Read | Labor Day: Importance of mental health support in the workplace