With its big head, sharp teeth, large eyes, and fuzzy footy pajamas, Labubu has drawn mixed reactions. While some find it creepy, others see it as endearing, and its popularity is skyrocketing worldwide.

The origins of Labubu Labubu was designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung about a decade ago, according to Business Insider. The doll is part of "The Monsters" line, produced by the Beijing-based toy company Pop Mart. Originally inspired by characters from Nordic mythology, Labubu is described as "a small monster with high, pointed ears and serrated teeth."

Why is Labubu so popular? The demand for Labubu and other "The Monsters" merchandise is so high that most products sell out instantly on Pop Mart’s website. Its growing popularity has also led to the rise of knockoff versions being sold by online and physical retailers.

Fans of the toy have been seen lining up outside malls overnight, with some reports of fights breaking out over the limited stock, according to the LA Times. This craze has only added to Labubu's viral status.

A monster with a kind heart Despite its eerie appearance, Labubu is portrayed as a kind-hearted monster in the picture books created by Kasing Lung. The books, inspired by Nordic mythology, feature characters from a fairy world—both good and evil. Labubu, while always trying to help others, often ends up making things worse due to unintended consequences.

Where to buy authentic Labubu dolls Due to its immense popularity, counterfeit versions of Labubu have flooded the market. To ensure authenticity, fans are advised to purchase Labubu and other "The Monsters" merchandise directly from Pop Mart, its official Amazon store, or other major retailers.

Labubu’s unique design and growing fanbase prove that even a monster can become an internet sensation. Whether you find it creepy, cute, or somewhere in between, there’s no denying Labubu's impact.

