Lady cop goes undercover in Agra, travels alone in auto at night, here's why

Sukanya Sharma conducted a nighttime undercover assessment of women's safety in Agra, testing the emergency response system. Her efforts received positive feedback from activists and citizens, highlighting the need for police to understand community safety challenges better.

Sukanya Sharma, a top cop, recently went undercover to take stock of women safety in Agra at night. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) also travelled alone in an auto.

On Friday, Sharma wore a white shirt and black jeans and visited several sensitive locations in the city including Agra Cantt Railway Station, MG Road and Sadar Bazar.

At the railway station, she posed as a tourist and called the Police for help on their helpline number 112. She said she was alone and scared, and needed their help.

Soon, she received a call from the women's patrolling team, who said they were on their way to pick her up.

Sharma, however, revealed that she was testing the system and that they have passed the test.

The auto driver, who took Sharma, around the city was found to be without nameplate and uniform. On being questioned, the driver told her that he was verified by the police and would start wearing the uniform soon.

Agra Police took to social media platform X to announce Sharma's night out.

"Sukanya Sharma, dressed in plain clothes, traveled alone in an auto to visit and inspect crowded and sensitive areas. She tested the emergency security system by acting as a victim and using UP112 (the emergency helpline) to assess its effectiveness," the post read.

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj also praised Sharma and said that this was "first right step towards women's safety".

"Police in every city should do this. Become a common man and experience the city yourself to know the problems people face at night. Good Job by Dr Sukanya Sharma," she said in another post on X.

Netizens praised Sharma for this.

A user wrote, "That's the spirit of the lady singham none other than DSP SUKANYA SHARMA."