How did Queen Elizabeth feel about Meghan Markle? What late monarch's cousin said

Lady Elizabeth Anson, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, shared major insights about the late monarch’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, who is married to her grandson Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth II’s confidante is believed to have known inside details about the late monarch’s relationship with Meghan Markle. Anson, who died at the age of 79 in November 2020, spoke to royal author Sally Bedell Smith about various things, including the 'Megxit' row. The posthumous interview was published by The Times of London on July 2.

What Queen Elizabeth II felt about Meghan Markle In the interview, Anson detailed the late Queen's anger over the 'Megxit' row and her “sad” feelings over the alleged pre-wedding rift with her grandson.

Anson said that her cousin made an “unprecedented gesture” towards Meghan before things went wrong between them.

Talking about Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding, she recalled that the Duke of Sussex wrote to her and said "they were going another way.”

“He said, ‘I am close to my grandmother, and she is content with this'," Anson said, while referencing that they were planning their own wedding.

But when she met her cousin, she felt that the Queen's feelings were contradictory to Harry's remarks.

“When I spoke with the queen, she said she is not at all content, Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble. She sees things in a different way," The Times quoted Anson as saying.

Anson went on to claim that Queen Elizabeth was “dismayed” after Harry and Meghan made the decision to ask the Archbishop of Canterbury to perform the ceremony in St George’s Chapel, since they did not take permission from the Dean of Windsor first.

According to Anson, this caused a major rift between Harry and his grandmother. She stated that the event was the Dean of Windsor’s jurisdiction on the religious side, adding that Harry had "blown" the relationship with his grandmother.

The Queen told Anson that she was "really upset" with it. Post the disagreement, her feelings changed on Harry’s wife, said Anson, adding that the Queen told her that “the jury is out on whether she likes Meghan".

Anson felt that Harry is "besotted and weak about women". She added that things were "not working well" between Meghan and Prince William as well as his wife Kate Middleton.

FAQs 1. When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop their royal titles? They announced their decision to "step back as 'senior' members" of the British royal family in January 2020.

2. For how long have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle been married? The couple tied the knot in May 2018.