Lady Louise reunites with university friend Felix and mum Duchess Sophie at Sandringham trials

Lady Louise Windsor was seen at Sandringham on Friday, taking part in the annual Horse Driving Trials - an event founded by her grandfather, Prince Philip. According to Hello Magazine, the royal was joined by her mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and close university friend Felix da Silva-Clamp. Louise looked focused and confident as she guided her carriage. It’s a sport she’s been passionate about since her teenage years. The connection goes beyond just competition. Carriage driving is something she shared with her grandfather.

Carrying on Prince Philip’s legacy Prince Philip introduced the sport to Sandringham in 1982. It became a tradition. And Louise has helped keep it alive. On Friday, that bond was clearly visible. Competing on the same grounds where her grandfather once did, Louise seemed both calm and assured.

University friend Felix supports from sidelines Felix, who met Louise at the University of St Andrews, was seen watching from the sidelines. Dressed in a smart yet relaxed outfit, he appeared fully engaged in the moment. He and Louise have been spotted together before, often at informal settings.

He later chatted warmly with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The two were seen smiling and speaking between events. Sophie greeted other guests as well, clearly enjoying the sunny outing.

The Duchess has spoken before about her daughter’s love for carriage driving. She’s supported Louise’s decision to continue in the sport Prince Philip cared about so deeply.

Louise wore a beige overcoat and gloves. She completed her look with a black helmet, practical for the event but also adding a smart finish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLbdgQ8z5_k/

Royal duties take a back seat to academics Her appearance came weeks after she skipped Trooping the Colour in London. Her parents were present, but Louise and her younger brother James stayed away. Her absence was said to be linked to her academic calendar.

Now in her third year studying English Literature, Lady Louise is focused on her university life. She’s involved with the University Officers' Training Corps and is said to be active in other campus circles.

St Andrews has long been a favourite among young royals. Prince William and Princess Kate both studied there.

For Louise, the event at Sandringham was more than just sport. It was about family, memory, and carrying forward a legacy she clearly values. As she drove across the field, with her mother and friend close by, it was a picture of quiet tradition continuing in its own way.

FAQs Why isn't Lady Louise a princess? Lady Louise holds the title of 'Lady' because her parents chose not to use the HRH style granted to her at birth.

Why is Beatrice a princess but Louise a lady? Princess Beatrice’s father is the King’s brother, and her royal title was used formally from birth, unlike Lady Louise whose parents opted for a more private upbringing.