‘Lag gayi’: Netizens react to FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘tax benefits’ (or the lack of it) in Budget 2024

Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a tax hike on LTCG & STCG while increasing the standard deduction. Social media users have started reacting to the announcements.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Jul 2024, 01:10 PM IST
‘Lag gayi’: Netizens react to FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘tax benefits’ (or the lack of it) in Budget 2024 (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
‘Lag gayi’: Netizens react to FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘tax benefits’ (or the lack of it) in Budget 2024 (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Budget 2024: During her Budget 2023 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the standard deduction under the New Tax Regime from 50,000 to 75,000.

Simplified New Tax Regime

At the same time, taxes on Long-term Capital Gains (LTCG) and Short-term Capital Gains (STCG) were hiked to 12.5% and 20%, respectively. Social media users have started reacting to it.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: New tax slabs, standard deduction, other details

One of the users called it the “worst decision” to increase tax on LTCG and STCG. “Nothing announced for Income Tax payers. Seriously, how many people use old scheme except new employees or those with less than 5 years into job?” wrote another.

“17000 rs under the new tax slab - 3bhk book kar lo friends (Friends, let’s book a 3BHK),” commented one user while referring to FM Sitharama’s claim that salaried employees would be able to save 17,500 under the new slabs.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Key Highlights Live Updates: LTCG tax raised to 12.5%

“Long term capital gain tax increased to 12.5%. Now Middle class Indians can contribute more to the Aatmnirbhar Bharat vision of PM Narendra Modi,” wrote another user in apparent sarcasm.

“In Budget 2024, either the rich benefited or the poor did. The middle class can go to Hell, just keep paying their taxes on time and supporting and educating others' children. Drop bombs on the middle class people, that will solve both your problems and theirs,” blasted another.

“Lag gayi (We’re in trouble)….Capital gains taxes gone up,” posted another.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: FM Sitharaman tables budget

“How will increase in LTCG increase deposit mobilisation for banks? STT, stamp duty, double taxation on dividend & now increase in capital gain tax .. just keep milking taxpayers more n more. Last 10 years -every budget has something negative for capital markets! Disappointing!” wrote Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Complete Circle Consultants.

Meanwhile, the Google Search in India for Budget 2024 has seen massive interest in the last 4 hours:

Abolition of Angel Tax

FM Sitharama, in her Budget 2024 speech, proposed to abolish Angel Tax. Some social media users appreciated the move. Angel Tax applies to capital raised by unlisted companies from Indian investors when shares are issued at prices higher than the company's fair market value. The excess amount is treated as income and taxed.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 01:10 PM IST
HomeNewsTrends‘Lag gayi’: Netizens react to FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘tax benefits’ (or the lack of it) in Budget 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    300.45
    01:20 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -12.15 (-3.89%)

    Tata Steel

    158.55
    01:20 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -1.8 (-1.12%)

    Tata Power

    415.20
    01:20 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -9.05 (-2.13%)

    Vedanta

    429.35
    01:20 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -19.5 (-4.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    514.30
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    35.4 (7.39%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,428.00
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    165.95 (7.34%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India

    6,690.00
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    446.95 (7.16%)

    Angel Broking

    2,236.70
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    119.35 (5.64%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue