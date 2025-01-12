A man’s comparison of Coldplay's concert to Diljit Dosanjh's performances sparked criticism online. Many users defended the experience of Coldplay concerts, while others accused him of wasting a ticket meant for a true fan.

Coldplay has reignited excitement among their fans worldwide with a superhit show in Abu Dhabi. This is especially true for India, where the band is set to perform in India later this month.

People have filled social media with videos of the event, highlighting how good the concert was.

However, one video of a man comparing the concert with those of Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh has gone viral.

"Isme Diljit wali baat nahi hai (It is not as good as Diljit's," Prateek Hiranandani said in a viral Instagram video. According to his bio, Hiranandani is a stand-up comedian in Dubai.

He added, “Aisa lag raha hai ki light show me aaya hoon (It feels like I am in a light show)".

In the video, which has garnered over 4 million views, Hiranandani also jokingly said that most people do not know the lyrics of Coldplay's songs."Ghar par revise karne ki zarurat hai (They need to be revised at home)".

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens, however, slammed him for his comparison and other remarks.

“Not everyone is a die-hard fan who knows all the lyrics, but that’s what makes Coldplay concerts so magical—it’s the experience," a person said.

"People like this are the reason you weren't able to get tickets," another wrote under the post.

“Why did you waste a fans spot? You shouldn’t have gone.. Tu diljit ke concert mein hi jaa.. Tu wahi deserve karta hai.. LANGOOR!" one user said, disapproving the comparison.

“Wasted a spot, could’ve given someone else the ticket if you felt like it’s a ‘maata ki choki’," another user added.

A user quipped: "Bhai agar red tape pasand ho to Nike ke showroom me ghusna nhi chahiye. (Brother if you like Red Tape then you shouldn't enter Nike showroom)."

‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ During the concert at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City stadium, Chris Martin surprised the attendees with Diljit's famous catchphrase "Punjabi aa gaye oye".

During his performance, Martin came across a fan-holding poster with "Punjabi aa gaye oye" written over it, which is often used by Dosanjh at his performances.

The singer was quick to read the phrase, which was followed by a loud cheer from the crowd. "We love you too," he added.

Dosanjh's team went on to share it on Instagram.