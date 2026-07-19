Laid off after 10 years at PayPal, man lands Visa job after final interview on his 40th birthday

A former employee at US financial technology company PayPal has shared the emotional and financial challenges he faced after being laid off and how a referral from a former colleague helped him secure a new job. John Huân Vũ, now a senior consultant at Visa in San Jose, told Business Insider that he was left astonished after being laid off from PayPal in July 2024.

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Vũ said he initially took a week to process the lay-off before beginning an intensive job search. Over the following 16 months, he submitted more than 6,000 applications to over 2,000 companies and attended dozens of interviews, keeping track of every application in a spreadsheet.

He said the recruitment process had changed significantly since he had last searched for a job more than a decade earlier. According to Vũ, some companies used AI-powered interview tools, while many job postings disappeared within 48 hours or after receiving only a few hundred applications.

He kept a close watch on LinkedIn and HiringCafe while also updating his resume to meet current market standards.

Vũ said the changes helped him secure more interviews, but did not immediately result in a job offer.

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Financial hardship forced difficult decisions As the job search stretched on, Vũ said his family's financial situation became increasingly difficult.

He and his husband, who runs an interior design business, reviewed their finances and realised they might have to sell their home if they did not find another source of income.

To reduce household expenses, the couple relied on Buy Nothing groups, coupons, SNAP benefits, and local food pantries. Vũ recalled arriving at food pantries hours before opening to collect groceries before rushing home for interviews.

He credited his church community, Buy Nothing groups, and food pantry volunteers with helping his family through the difficult period.

Former colleague helped him land a Visa role While documenting his job search on Facebook, Vũ caught the attention of a former colleague whom he had known during their time at PayPal and Visa.

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The colleague contacted him in October 2025 about an opening for a senior consultant position at Visa and encouraged him to apply, despite Vũ's initial doubts about his qualifications, Insider reported.

Vũ later learned that the colleague had recommended him to recruiters and interviewers, citing his work ethic, communication skills, and ability to deliver results.

His final interview took place on his 40th birthday in November 2025, and he received a job offer shortly afterwards, ending 16 months of unemployment.

‘Human side still matters’ Reflecting on his experience, Vũ advised job seekers to review and modernise their resumes to improve their chances in today's recruitment process.

He also stressed the value of maintaining professional relationships, saying, "The human side still matters."

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According to Vũ, updating his resume helped him secure interviews, but a former colleague's recommendation ultimately made the difference.

Now employed again, he volunteers at the same food pantry that supported him during his unemployment, describing it as "a beautiful full-circle moment."

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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