Laid off after 14 years at Microsoft, woman says it was ‘pure happiness’

A Microsoft employee’s unexpected reaction to her termination was unlike that of most — instead of feeling upset, she felt happy and shared the news with her close ones. Tatiana Teppoeva, who had been with the tech giant for 14 years, described her first reaction as “pure happiness.”

“I picked up the phone and called a friend to share the news,” Teppoeva told Business Insider.

Teppoeva shared that she had long been waiting to leave her tech job and start her own company — but the security of full-time employment kept holding her back. She said she even had a resignation letter prepared but couldn’t muster the courage to send it.

“For more than a year, I had been thinking about leaving to start my own company, but it was not an easy decision after a 17-year stable career at Boeing and Microsoft.”

She added, “I even had a resignation letter saved in my drafts, waiting for the right moment. When the layoff happened, I felt it was a green light, and I was grateful.”

What did she do after being laid off? After being laid off from Microsoft — where she began as a senior research manager and gradually advanced to the role of senior data and applied scientist — she went on to start her own business.

“When I was laid off from Microsoft after 14 years, I started a company, One Nonverbal Ecosystem, rather than seeking a new corporate job. Now I teach executives how to command the room and project the presence they want.”

Who inspired her to take the leap? Speaking about her inspiration, Teppoeva shared that her son — who built a thriving construction business from scratch — motivated her to follow a similar path. “Watching his journey encouraged me to take the same leap,” she said.

Teppoeva describes entrepreneurship as a completely new adventure. She admits that there are days when she works for over 16 hours, while on others, she doesn’t work at all.

What is her educational and professional background? According to her LinkedIn profile, Teppoeva holds a master’s degree and a PhD in economics from St Petersburg State University, along with two additional degrees from Harvard University.

